Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

