Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.47. 728,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.