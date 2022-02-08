Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 3,783 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

