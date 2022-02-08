Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.78. 13,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,906. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

