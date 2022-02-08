Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,611. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $82.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

