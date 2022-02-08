Financial Analysis: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eastern Bankshares and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.23 $154.66 million $0.90 23.28 Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.98 $37.52 million $6.00 7.29

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97% Northrim BanCorp 27.41% 15.83% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

