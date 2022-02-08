Financial Analysis: Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

This table compares Tekla Healthcare Investors and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53%

18.2% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tekla Healthcare Investors and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 186.92 $75.34 million $9.18 1.29

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Tekla Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tekla Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.7%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tekla Healthcare Investors and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tekla Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Tekla Healthcare Investors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.