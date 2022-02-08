First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Financial Comparison

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.50 $11.42 million $3.42 11.82 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

