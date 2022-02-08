First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Down 0.6%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCXXF. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

