First Foundation Advisors Buys 14,985 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,992,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,946. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

