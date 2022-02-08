First Foundation Advisors Has $16.91 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 533,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after buying an additional 526,453 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 891,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:RBLX remained flat at $$63.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313,449. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

