First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.59. The company had a trading volume of 323,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,367. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.58.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
