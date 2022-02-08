First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,640 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 78.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AON by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AON by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in AON by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $282.99. 13,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.76. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.12 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

