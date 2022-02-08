First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,318 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 99.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

