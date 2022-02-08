First Manhattan Co. Buys 840,334 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,334 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $166,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $5,966,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $7,936,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.