First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,676 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.