First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

