First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in First Republic Bank by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,293,000 after buying an additional 147,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

