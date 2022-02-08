First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,951 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

