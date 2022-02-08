First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

