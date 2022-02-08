First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,391,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

IART opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

