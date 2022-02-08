First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39.

