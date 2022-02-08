First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,931,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 355,480 shares during the period.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Restaurant Brands International Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
