First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 125,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

