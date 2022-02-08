First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head to Head Analysis

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.03 $29.57 million $3.33 8.02 Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.26 $23.70 million $1.03 8.92

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.37% 13.53% 1.37% Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Savings Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Western New England Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

