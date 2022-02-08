First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $88.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. First Solar has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.