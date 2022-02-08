FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,714. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $97.04.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
