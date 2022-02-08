Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

FISV traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 334,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

