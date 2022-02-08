FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 690,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.