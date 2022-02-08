FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 690,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

