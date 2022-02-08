Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Flora Growth stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 630,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

