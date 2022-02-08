Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

F opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

