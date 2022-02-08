Formation Fi (FORM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $303,056.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.88 or 0.07067818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006368 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

