Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Fortive worth $69,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

