FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 361.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,980. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.03 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

