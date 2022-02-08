FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36,420.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.