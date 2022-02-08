FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

TEAM stock opened at $314.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.20, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

