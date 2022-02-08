FourThought Financial LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19.

