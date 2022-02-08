FourThought Financial LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
