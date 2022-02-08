FourThought Financial LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

