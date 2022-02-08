FourThought Financial LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

