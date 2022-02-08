Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $127,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 464.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

EFX opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.70. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.