Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,203,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $161,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

