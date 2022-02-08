Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $154,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

