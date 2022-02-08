Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $167,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $550,502,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $194,477,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $169,768,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $149,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

