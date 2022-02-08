Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 201,952 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,424,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,952 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $143,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

