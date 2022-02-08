Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 782,622 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $130,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.