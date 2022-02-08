Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

