Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.