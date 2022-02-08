freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.22 ($27.84).

FRA:FNTN opened at €24.81 ($28.52) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.28. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

