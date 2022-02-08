freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.22 ($27.84).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €25.03 ($28.77) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.32 and a 200-day moving average of €22.28. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

