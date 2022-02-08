Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) vs. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Critical Contrast

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marqeta and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 Freshworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 124.95%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Freshworks.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% Freshworks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 18.94 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Freshworks $249.66 million 23.27 -$57.29 million N/A N/A

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

