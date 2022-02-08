FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by 54.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBW opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.